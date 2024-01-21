"Significant distance" between teachers and city as strike continues in Newton

NEWTON - No school is expected for students in Newton Monday as the teachers' union and the city continue to negotiate in hopes of ending the teacher strike.

Teachers, parents and students braved the cold temperatures Sunday as they picketed for a third day. Negotiations between the union and city also continued Sunday but School Committee Chairman Chris Brezski said both sides are far from reaching an agreement.

"The NTA increased its monetary demands on other items relative to the most recent proposals and there remains significant distance between the parties on other major issues. Based on this, we believe there is no reasonable probability that an agreement will be reached today," said Brezski. "Therefore, we anticipate the NTA will continue its illegal strike tomorrow, canceling school."

"I've such empathy for our 11,600-plus students and their families and caregivers who are scrambling," said Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Teachers in Newton have been working without a contract since the start of the school year. The Newton Teachers Association (NTA) is calling for better pay and a living wage for teaching assistants, some of whom start at $26,000 a year. They're also asking for more support staff and social workers to help students with mental health issues.

"Once again, we're sad we had to take this step to do this but now they're talking. And so hopefully, we can get back to the classroom, where I want to go," said Gene Stein, a history teacher at Newton South High School.

On Sunday, the historic Myrtle Baptist Church in West Newton joined the picket lines to show their support for the teachers.

"Stand in solidarity with our educators and by all means necessary, we're going to get you the due pay you deserve," said Myrtle Baptist Church's senior pastor Rev. Dr. Brandon Thomas Crowley.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts. The teachers have been on strike since Friday and the NTA is now under court order to return to work or face thousands of dollars in fines.

"The NTA continues to move the target," said Brezski. "It's hard for us to even say what we're shooting for. There really has not been meaningful progress today and I can only hope we can do better tomorrow."