Newton teacher strike continues amid negotiations

NEWTON - Teachers in Newton will continue to strike after a full day of negotiations on Saturday.

The Newton Teachers Association (NTA) has been on strike since Friday. They said they are not optimistic a deal will be reached by Monday.

"Newton's educators are bravely doing what Newton's elected officials have been too cowardly to do. We are standing up for the children of this city and saying in one collective voice that is enough is enough," Teacher Ryan Normandin said.

A judge ordered the group to return to work and publicly declare the strike is over by 3 p.m.

They have until 3 p.m. on Sunday to return to work, and to publicly declare the strike is over.

If the strike does not end they could face thousands of dollars in fines as teachers striking is illegal in Massachusetts.

The group is hoping to receive better pay, a living wage of teaching assistants, and more support staff and social workers for students.

Negotiations will continue on Sunday.