Sophomore track star from Massachusetts also empowering young Black women

A student at Newton North High School in Massachusetts has taken the track and field world by storm while making waves in her community, all before she begins her junior year.

"I started track in the seventh grade, I mostly wanted to do it because my big sister and my dad did it before me, so I was like wait, why don't I just do track," said Blake MacNeal. "And then I started it and I actually really like it, I like the community, I like hanging out with my friends."

Ranked state wide in track events

MacNeal currently ranks third in the state for long jump and second for triple jump, an incredible feat for any athlete, let alone a high school sophomore. She's also in the top 15 in the state for hurdles.

"I do a lot of jumping because I really like flying, I really like the feeling that I was flying," said MacNeal. "In hurdles, it was like the same thing but now, I feel like it's a lot harder just because the competition has ramped up so much. But I feel like in practices, I still feel like it's my favorite thing to do. Hurdles is my favorite sport, I just love the feeling of it and I love constantly trying and pushing myself."

"She's achieved so much at such an early age and she's very humble about it as well and she hasn't become complacent. Another thing I admire about her is she continues to push herself even though she's had a lot of success," said her father, Roderick MacNeal. "It's almost surreal that I have a child that is excelling the way she is."

Founded nonprofit to support young Black women

MacNeal's achievements don't stop on the track. She's also the founder of the nonprofit Her Space, aimed at supporting young Black women who navigate predominantly white environments in schools and communities.

"Her Space, like a space for women to thrive," said MacNeal. "When you have people you can relate to at a young age, it helps you feel welcome in areas, it helps you feel included and I feel like feeling included is such an important thing, feeling like you have someone there for you is just so important, it's such a valuable experience to have at such a young age that we want to allow them to grow up with people that they can relate to."