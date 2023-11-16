It Happens Here: Artists, non-artists "having a good time" at Newton's Shepherd & Maudsleigh studio

NEWTON - The Shepherd & Maudsleigh studio is a space in West Newton where artists can gather together and share ideas about their work.

"My partner Rebekah and I are creating a community here of artists. We invite people to come in here, people who have been to art school, people who have never been to art school. A lot of people are retired," co-owner Liz Shepherd told WBZ-TV.

The studio is a 6,000 square foot space for printmakers, painters, textile artists and mixed media artists.

The Shepherd and Maudsleigh studio in Newton. CBS Boston

"There is no judgement here. People are generally very concerned about this, is this really art? Is it good art, is it bad art? We are not about that," Shepherd said.

"We learn from each other. We grow together, we support each other. Someone tells me my art is legitimate when maybe I don't feel like it is," said artist Suzanne Moseley.

The creative home for many who want to try to get some ink underneath their nails also holds events for adults and the little ones.

"It's really nice to get kids at an early age to do something that's pretty successful. Something that's easy to do and successful and it makes them feel confident that they can try other things too," Moseley told WBZ.

One of the more popular activities to do when the kids come is to teach them cyanotype.

"It is a sun printing process. So basically, you can take a piece of paper or some fabric and you put an emulsion on it, that's like part "A" and part "B" Moseley said.

Some cyanotype artwork at the Shepherd and Maudsleigh studio in Newton. CBS Boston

"Really fun because when you put the cyan paper in this bath and it turns blue before your eyes, there's a lot of WOW!! and we love that." Shepherd said. "We just are all making stuff together. We share opportunities together. We are basically just having a good time."

