U.S. Attorney files to drop case against Newton judge accused of helping immigrant escape courthouse

BOSTON – An agreement has been reached to dismiss charges against a Newton judge who was accused of helping an illegal immigrant sneak out of the courthouse to evade immigration enforcement in 2019.

Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph was facing obstruction of justice charges as well and conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary Cunha has been handling the case. In a statement on Thursday, Cunha said Joseph has agreed to refer herself to the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct.

As part of the agreement, Joseph made factual admissions regarding the case.

Prosecutors also reached a deferred prosecution agreement with co-defendant Wesley MacGregor, a former court officer who is no longer employed in the Massachusetts court system. MacGregor was facing one perjury charge.

"This case is about the conduct of a sitting state court judge, on the bench, in the course of her judicial duties. Its purpose has been to shed light on, and, as warranted, to secure accountability for that conduct," Cunha said in a statement.