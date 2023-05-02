Watch CBS News
Newbury Street will go car-free for 16 Sundays, starting this summer

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Newbury Street in Boston is adding many more car-free days this summer as the city expands its "Open Streets" program.

Newbury will be pedestrian-only for 16 Sundays, starting July 2 and running through October 15. Last year, the program ran for six Sundays on Newbury.

"That's 10 more days for residents and visitors to explore the 8-block, mile-long stretch of shops and restaurants, galleries and activities, free from car traffic," Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Additionally, Wu announced Open Streets events are expanding to East Boston and Allston-Brighton this year.

Here's the schedule for the neighborhood Open Streets, via the city of Boston:

  • Sunday, June 25: Centre Street (Jamaica Plain)
  • Saturday, July 15: Blue Hill Ave. (Roxbury)
  • Saturday, August 19: Harvard Ave. & Brighton Ave. (Allston-Brighton)
  • Sunday, September 17: Dorchester Ave. (Dorchester)
  • Sunday, October 15: Meridian Street & Bennington Street (East Boston) 
