What the new salary transparency law means for Massachusetts workers, job seekers

A new salary transparency law goes into effect in Massachusetts on Wednesday. It means big changes if you're looking for a job, or if you just want to know if you're currently underpaid.

How much you earn is usually a workplace secret. Historically, it was not to be discussed. Taboo.

Figuring out if you are underpaid or making more than your colleagues can be hard to figure out. If you look for a new job, negotiating a salary can be tough when you have no idea what they're willing to pay.

But that's about to change. Starting on October 29, Massachusetts' new salary transparency law goes into effect. Under this new law, businesses with at least 25 employees must include a "pay range" in all job postings.

Bethany Moulthrop is a job recruiter at Talener in Boston. Through clients in New York, which passed a similar law in 2022, she has seen how posting a pay range affects negotiations and thinks many workers will see a jump in pay when they no longer underestimate their value in a negotiation.

"Ultimately the goal is to close the wage gap, and the candidates out there are actually going to be paid, and have been paid, for their actual skill set and not just based off of their previous compensation levels," Moulthrop said.

Salary information available on request

There's also an interesting twist. This new law isn't just for new jobs.

If you already work at a company, you now have the right to ask for the salary range for your position. The law states you can ask human resources "upon promotion, transfer or on request." So, you want to know? Just ask.

But what happens when you ask and don't like the answer? What if you are told that your current position pays anywhere from $60,000-$100,000 and you're making a salary of $65,000?

Questions to ask

David Turetsky from Salary.com says you should keep your cool and ask good questions.

"I would ask my boss 'What do I need to do in order to make more? What do I need to improve? whether it's performance. Do I need new skills?' That's a more mature conversation to have because then there are actions you can take from that," said Turetsky.

If you decide to move on, keep in mind a "salary range" can be as wide as a mountain range. Some job postings in New York have salary ranges as wide as $200,000.

Are companies allowed to do that? Well, this Massachusetts law says an "employer has to share what it reasonably and in good faith expects to pay at the current time."

Moulthrop says funny business may be bad business.

"When we saw this rollout in New York City, there was a big financial institution that put out a range of like one dollar to $1 million," Moulthrop said. "Less companies are doing that because it reflected negatively on that brand. So, if you are doing a realistic range, it's going to only improve your brand image."

There's one more good thing that might come out of this: less wasted time for job candidates and those doing the hiring. Gone will be the days of going to an interview only to learn the job pays far less than you thought.