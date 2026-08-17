New Hampshire to bill "unprepared" teen hikers for high-altitude rescue

New Hampshire is planning to bill four teenagers from New Jersey who needed to be rescued from a mountain over the weekend.

The state's Fish and Game Department said it was notified just before 9 p.m. Friday that the group of 18-year-old hikers were stuck on Franconia Ridge, with one of them having trouble breathing and dealing with sore legs.

"After speaking with the hikers, it was learned that the group did not have lights, were low on water and food, and were not properly dressed for the conditions," the department said in a statement.

A rescue was initiated because of "strong winds and cold temperatures above 5,000 feet," the department said. Volunteer rescuers hiked more than 4 miles to Mount Lincoln, where they found the "unprepared hikers" at 1:15 a.m.

The rescue team gave the hikers lights, food, water and warm clothes and guided them back to the trailhead. They made it out at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

"The hikers had started their hike at 3:30 p.m. and did not have headlamps or enough food and water to complete the 7- to 9-hour hike," the department said. "Due to the hikers lack of preparation, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department intends to bill the hikers for the cost of the rescue."

The department did not say how much the teens would be charged. In 2025, New Hampshire spent just over $250,000 on search and rescue missions.

The state encourages hikers to buy a "Hike Safe" card so they will not be liable for costs if they need to be rescued.

In April, a 61-year-old Massachusetts hiker was found dead on a Franconia Notch trail. Authorities said he started hiking in warm conditions but was not prepared for the snow that fell in the mountains.