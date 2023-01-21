Watch CBS News
NH moves forward with bill to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. 

Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. 

Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. 

No word yet on when the House will vote. 

