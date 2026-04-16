New Hampshire teacher resigns after alleged inappropriate communication with students online

A Salem, New Hampshire High School teacher has resigned after allegations of inappropriate interactions with students on social media.

"Definitely surprised. It just kind of hurts because he was a very liked teacher," said senior Thomas Mallous.

The district confirmed that the Salem Police Department has been notified and that a criminal investigation is underway.

In a statement, Superintendent Maura Palmer said parents of students directly affected were notified immediately. The broader school community was informed of the teacher's resignation on April 14.

Parents described the situation as troubling.

"I think it's inappropriate," said parent Inna Gacevic. "I think we need to be careful with our kids on social media, definitely. I have kids on social media, but I make sure that we don't interact with teachers outside of school in that way."

The Salem School District has a strict social media policy for staff. According to the policy, teachers are prohibited from "friending" students or sharing social media content unrelated to academic work.

Community members say those rules are critical but acknowledge the challenges of enforcement.

"It's hard to keep track of that," another parent said. "We can't know what every teacher is doing outside of school or what every student is doing,but I think, for ethical reasons, as a teacher, you don't do that."

Mallous said interactions between teachers and students on social media should be off-limits. "It should be rule number one of being a teacher never interact with your students online," Mallous said. "It's just not acceptable."

Officials have not released additional details about the investigation.