Massachusetts man killed during New Hampshire police chase that surpassed 100 mph

New Hampshire State Police said a Saugus, Massachusetts man died on Sunday when he crashed during a high-speed chase that reached speeds surpassing 100 mph.

The chase started around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday when a New Hampshire trooper tried to perform a traffic stop.

Police said the driver was allegedly speeding on Interstate 93 North near Exit 12 in Concord.

The driver, who was later identified as Benjamin Tapia Gately, a 20-year-old Saugus man, did not stop and a chase got underway.

Gately was driving a 2020 Honda Civic, and was allegedly seen driving erratically at speeds reaching 120 mph.

State police said that when Gately neared Exit 18 in Canterbury, he tried to take the off-ramp but lost control of the car.

The Honda went off the road, crossed the northbound on-ramp, drove down an embankment, and slammed into a tree.

Gately was ejected from the car due to the impact of the crash.

New Hampshire State Police troopers attempted life-saving measures at the scene of the crash, but Gately was pronounced dead.

There was no one else inside Gately's car.

Members of Canterbury Fire & Rescue responded to the scene along with state police troopers following the crash.

No additional details about the deadly crash are currently available.

Concord, the capital city of New Hampshire with a population of about 44,000 people, is located approximately 65 miles north of Boston along I-93. Canterbury is about 10 miles north of Concord.