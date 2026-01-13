Some New Hampshire towns pause school sports broadcasts amid confusion over new law

Four months into the school year, the New Hampshire Department of Education warned school districts that any audio or video recordings without written consent from parents is in violation of a recently passed Granite State law.

The parental rights law took effect in July but it took until December for the Department of Education to issue guidance on recording students with few exceptions.

Parental consent of each student required

The law states that parental consent of each student is required even in the cases of theater, drama, and performing arts recordings of rehearsals or performances and music and band recordings of ensemble practices or concerts.

The law and the guidance make no mention of athletic events leaving local districts to decide for themselves. Newport's Superintendent of Schools, Forrest Ransdell told WBZ-TV he paused all recordings of sports until he received written consent from the parents of all of the district's athletes.

"Nobody wishes to be the test case, if you will, so I would rather make sure that we're consistently following the law," Ransdell said.

Nick Lavallee, who is the media coordinator for the town of Merrimack and manages their local cable station, says he will continue to broadcast high school sports games, even without the full consent of parents. Lavallee argues that athletic games are public events outside of the classroom.

"I do think there needs to be a legislative amendment that adds clarity to this bill," Lavallee said. "I do think we'd be doing a disservice to our communities if we stopped covering sports, concerts, other events that take place in the public eye."