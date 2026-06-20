Massachusetts teen found shot and killed outside New Hampshire home

A teenager from Massachusetts was found shot and killed outside a Salem, New Hampshire home.

Salem Police said they had found the body just after 1 a.m. Friday outside a home on Orchard Terrace. They were informed about the body from a 911 call. The 15-year-old victim was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which determined that he died of a single gunshot to the chest.

His manner of death was homicide. Police said that there is no threat to the public and that they had identified "all known parties." No arrests have been made.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Wichai Sakesene of Massachusetts by the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella. Sakesene was a freshman at Lowell High School, according to the Lowell Public School district.

They declined to release a statement at the time, but said that counseling will be available at school on Monday for staff and students.

New Hampshire State Police, Salem Police and the N.H. Attorney General are investigating. There is no more information available.

Salem, New Hampshire sits on the N.H.-Massachusetts border. It is about 35 miles from Boston and more than 15 miles from Nashua, New Hampshire.