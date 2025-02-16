Venomous snake found in bananas at New Hampshire Market Basket

Snake found in bananas at New Hampshire grocery store

An employee at a Market Basket store in New Hampshire got quite the surprise when he was unloading a shipment of bananas over the weekend.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said the worker at Market Basket in Manchester discovered a small ornate cat-eyed snake on Saturday.

The snake, which Fish and Game described as an "unwanted hitchhiker," is mildly venomous. That species of snake is native to Ecuador.

A small snake was found in a shipment of bananas at Market Basket. NH Fish and Game

Fish and Game said the snake was not hurt and was rehomed withy Rainforest Reptile Shows, Inc.

"Thank you to the alert employees and the great and always helpful staff at Rainforest Reptile Shows Inc.," Fish and Game said in a statement.

The 8-inch snake never made it onto the store's shelf. Frogs, lizards and spiders are more common discoveries in incoming fruit.

"If you were to encounter the snake, say you were at that store, the venom that species has isn't something that is going to cause significant issues," Mack Ralbovsky of Rainforest Reptiles Shows told WBZ-TV.

The sanctuary has more than 300 reptiles and uses them to educate people about exotic creatures they normally would not see.