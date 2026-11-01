Dracut man dies following New Hampshire ATV crash

A man from Dracut, Massachusetts, died Saturday afternoon after an ATV crash in New Hampshire.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the Rockingham Recreational Trail in Fremont, New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, 55-year-old David Febres was operating an ATV on the trail when he crashed.

A New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer arrived on the scene along with members of the Fremont Police Department and firefighters.

Febres was transported by a Boston MedFlight helicopter to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire, but was later pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation. New Hampshire Fish and Game did not say what led up to the crash, but issued a reminder for ATV riders.

"The accident is still being investigated at this time. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to be cautious when operating, and take factors such as operating experience, trail conditions, weather and time of day into consideration," Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game officials have not released any additional details on the crash.

There are additional resources about safe operation on the New Hampshire Fish and Game website.

Fremont is a New Hampshire town in Rockingham County with a population of about 5,000 people.

The New Hampshire town is located about one hour north of Boston, a drive of about 50 miles. Dracut is located near the New Hampshire border, about 30 miles south of Fremont.

The Rockingham Recreational Rail Trail is described as one of the most popular rail trails in southern New Hampshire. It stretches 18 miles from Windham to Epping.