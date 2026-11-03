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New Hampshire 2026 election results for Senate, governor and more

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 23 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
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Mike Toole

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New Hampshire voters went to the polls on Election Day to choose a new U.S. Senator, a new representative in Congress and to vote for governor.

The race for retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's seat has been watched across the country. Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas won the highly contested seat, defeating former Republican Senator John Sununu.

Voters in the 1st Congressional District also had to decide who would fill Pappas's open seat. Shaheen's daughter, Stefany Shaheen, faced off against Republican Anthony DiLorenzo.

In the race for governor, Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte was challenged by Democrat Cinde Warmington.

Here are the latest results from CBS News and the Associated Press:

New Hampshire Senate

New Hampshire House

District 1

District 2

New Hampshire Governor

New Hampshire Ballot Question 

Ballot Question 1 - Abolish register of probate

In:

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