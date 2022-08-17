Revolution looking to keep clean sheet streak going in midweek match with Toronto

BOSTON – The Revolution are looking to make some club history Wednesday night in Toronto.

No club has been able to score against New England over the last month, as the Revs head into their midweek match with Toronto FC riding a four-game shutout streak. The Revolution have held opponents scoreless over their last 371 minutes of action.

The club has never recorded five straight clean sheets over their 27-year history. The Revs are looking to change that Wednesday night.

And that isn't the only club history that New England will be flirting with in the match. If the Revs can keep Toronto scoreless for 50 minutes, they'll set a new club record for the most consecutive minutes of MLS action without allowing a goal. The current record is 420 scoreless minutes, which the club set back in 2013.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has been responsible for this current run of zeros for New England. The Serbian keeper has racked up four of his five clean sheets over the last month, including one against Toronto on July 30. Petrovic stopped all three shots that the Reds sent his way at Gillette Stadium as part of a 0-0 draw.

Petrovic's 1.00 goals-against-average this season ranks third in MLS, with his 80.0 save percentage good for second in the league.

Wednesday's match is one of two that New England will play north of the border this week. After hitting the pitch against Toronto, the Revs will square off against Montreal on Saturday evening.

Tune in to Wednesday night's Revolution-Toronto FC match on TV38! Coverage begins at 7:30pm!