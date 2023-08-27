Patriots reportedly trade Pierre Strong to Browns for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
FOXBORO – With cutdown day looming, the Patriots have made a trade in hopes of addressing a position of need.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots traded running back Pierre Strong to the Cleveland Browns.
In return, New England will acquire offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
The Patriots have struggled on the offensive line this preseason. Wheatley, who is 26 years old and 6'6" tall, was not drafted in 2020 and had brief stints with the Bears and Raiders before landing with the Browns last year.
New England drafted Strong in the 4th round of the 2022 draft. In limited action, he ran for 100 yards on 10 carries during his rookie season.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.