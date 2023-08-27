Patriots reportedly trade Pierre Strong to Browns for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Matt Light raffling off tickets to Pats-Eagles Week 1 and meet-and-greet with Tom Brady

FOXBORO – With cutdown day looming, the Patriots have made a trade in hopes of addressing a position of need.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots traded running back Pierre Strong to the Cleveland Browns.

In return, New England will acquire offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Ahead of cutdown day, the #Patriots add tackle depth, while Cleveland swings a trade to improve their RB room. https://t.co/7weaBsn4mg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

The Patriots have struggled on the offensive line this preseason. Wheatley, who is 26 years old and 6'6" tall, was not drafted in 2020 and had brief stints with the Bears and Raiders before landing with the Browns last year.

New England drafted Strong in the 4th round of the 2022 draft. In limited action, he ran for 100 yards on 10 carries during his rookie season.