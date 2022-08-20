Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton's reportedly to miss time with collarbone injury

FOXBORO – Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton reportedly suffered a collarbone injury during Friday night's game against the Carolina Panthers and will miss some time.

Thornton played into the second quarter before later being declared out with what the team described as a shoulder injury.

Bill Belichick did not provide any update on Thornton's condition during his Saturday press conference, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the rookie will be sidelined.

#Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton, who was ruled out last night with a shoulder injury, suffered a collarbone injury, sources say. The promising campaign is now put on hold, though based on his timetable, the injury to the speedster is not season ending. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2022

Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus also reported Thornton will "miss some time" with the collarbone injury, though he also said it is not a season-ending setback.