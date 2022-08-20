Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton's reportedly to miss time with collarbone injury
FOXBORO – Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton reportedly suffered a collarbone injury during Friday night's game against the Carolina Panthers and will miss some time.
Thornton played into the second quarter before later being declared out with what the team described as a shoulder injury.
Bill Belichick did not provide any update on Thornton's condition during his Saturday press conference, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the rookie will be sidelined.
Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus also reported Thornton will "miss some time" with the collarbone injury, though he also said it is not a season-ending setback.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.