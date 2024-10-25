Patriots-Jets predictions: Which team will end a losing streak in Week 8?

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots are in desperate need of a win this weekend when they welcome the New York Jets to Gillette Stadium. The Jets are just as desperate to get back in the win column.

The Patriots are 1-6 after losing six straight games, a stretch that includes a 24-3 loss to the Jets in New Jersey back in Week 3. The Jets haven't won a game since that Thursday night matchup, dropping four straight to fall to 2-5.

Something's gotta give this weekend at Gillette Stadium. (We think.) The WBZ-TV sports team makes their picks for the AFC East clash:

Steve Burton: Patriots 21, Jets 17

We'll see if the Patriots respond this weekend after being called soft by Jerod Mayo and holding a team meeting on Thursday.

Just like the Jaguars last weekend, the Jets are beatable. If the offense stays vertical and throws down the field, the Pats have a chance. Their most dangerous weapon is Pop Douglas, so go get him the ball.

Dan Roche: Jets 24, Patriots 20

There's been a lot of talking going on in Foxboro all week and the Pats are hoping it's productive. One would hope the "airing of grievances" would unify the team, especially the wide receiver room.

But, for me, this team now has to be in a "prove it" mode to the fans. The first meeting with the Jets was an easy win for New York - more so than the final 24-3 final. And it started New England's slide in defending the run.

It's time for this Patriots team to decide if they are indeed angry and ready to reverse their fate. I want to see it on the field.

Joe Weill: Jets 27, Patriots 17

Usually going "Full Rochie" means having boundless optimism, but I'm with this version of Dan. I won't pick the Patriots until they prove that they can beat mediocre teams.

The Jets are the laughingstock of the NFL (once again), but I think they have too much offensive talent to lose to a Patriots that can't really match them in that department.

From the Pats standpoint, the hope is that they can keep it competitive and, at the very least, avoid the noise of this past week.

Matthew Geagan: Patriots 17, Jets 17

I can't in good faith pick the Patriots to win a football game. For personal reasons, I can't pick the New York Jets to win any football game, let alone a second one over the Patriots this season.

So I guess a tie is the best of both worlds and only seems fitting for this weekend. The Jets have a decent amount of talent, but they're a bad football team. The Patriots are just a bad football team.

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Jets clash on WBZ-TV -- your flagship station of the New England Patriots. Coverage kicks off Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. (which you can also stream on CBSBoston.com), and switch to TV38 after the game for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!