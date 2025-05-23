Patriots highlight importance of mental health in community event at King Philip High School

The New England Patriots had a busy day on Thursday, but it wasn't just because it was day three of OTA workouts. After practice, Patriots players worked on giving back to the community and helping kids with a very important subject: Mental health.

Patriots players, cheerleaders, and students all gathered at King Philip High School in Wrentham on Thursday to have a conversation about emotional well-being.

"The hardest part is reaching out the first time and I think sometimes you just have to overcome that," said King Philip junior Aiden Shaughnessy.

"I feel like there's a lot of people in here that needed this," said Patriots receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. "To come together and be a community."

"Our society is becoming more prevalent to it. And being more aware around it and bringing more awareness to it," said Taliah Westbrook, a sophomore at KP.

The Patriots Foundation and Project 351 hosted the Threads of Hope Workshop, where everyone embroidered patches of personal significance on green bandanas.

"I put a heart," said Polk. "I'm spreading love and peace."

"I definitely keep this around for myself," said Patriots cornerback DJ James. "Something that I think about if I have a of day mental health, just think about the conversation I had with this group."

Patriots players open up about mental health

The beauty of events like Thursday is that everyone involved is openly talking about mental health. That includes the Patriots players, who are sharing their feelings, their emotions, and what they've gone through when it comes to mental health.

"I lost a teammate back when I was a rookie. His name was Scheyenne Sanitoa. He was one of, one of my young buds. But…my biggest thing for people is just to speak out," said veteran linebacker Jahlani Tavai. "Whatever negative thoughts that you're thinking upon yourself, speak out. Find help and just know that you're not alone."

"It was really eye opening because I think it's easy to assume, 'Oh this person is successful they must have it really easy.' But the truth is we all go through similar things," said King Philip freshman Matigan Roach.

Last season wasn't an easy year for many Patriots players, including Polk. He shared with students how he dealt with a difficult rookie season in 2024.

"One of the things I told them is, if they're ever going through anything and they don't feel vulnerable enough to go out there and talk to somebody, open up a journal," said Polk. "You know, write in your journal. And the things that are going through your head, get them out and get them off your shoulders."

Whatever works best individually is the best way to start.

"There's no flawless way to have these discussions. You just have to be honest," said KP junior Nakshatra Arun. "You have to be raw. It's the only way that you can break the stigma."

Breaking that stigma is what this is all about.