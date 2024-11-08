Patriots safety Kyle Dugger will miss third straight game Sunday vs. Bears

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots will be without safety Kyle Dugger for the third straight game on Sunday. He isn't the only defensive starter that will be missing when the Patriots take on the Bears in Chicago.

In addition to Dugger, linebacker Christian Elliss was ruled out by New England on Friday.

Patriots' Week 10 Injury Report

Dugger missed the entire week of practice as he recovers from an ankle injury he suffered back in Week 4 in San Francisco. Head coach Jerod Mayo said that Dugger will be back this season "for sure," but the injury will have caused him to miss four of the last six games come Sunday.

The Patriots will now rely on Marte Mapu, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Dell Pettus as their safeties on Sunday against the Bears.

Elliss had started the last two games for the Patriots alongside linebacker Jahlani Tavai, but will miss Sunday's tilt with an abdomen injury. He has 1.5 sacks and 37 tackles on the season. Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Sione Takitaki will likely get bumped up on New England's depth chart in Elliss' absence.

Six Patriots are listed as questionable for Sunday's game: CB Alex Austin (ankle), DT Daniel Ekuale (abdomen), G Michael Jordan (ankle), T Vederian Lowe (shoulder), S Marte Mapu (neck), G Layden Robinson (ankle), DT Jaquelin Roy (neck).

Bears' Week 10 Injury Report

The Bears ruled out four players for Sunday's game against the Pats, including three offensive linemen: OL Kiran Amegadjie (calf), DB Jaquan Brisker (concussion), OL Braxton Jones (knee), and OL Darnell Wright (knee).

Chicago also listed three players as questionable on its Friday injury report: LB Noah Sewell (knee), DL Darrell Taylor (knee), and OL Ryan Bates (shoulder). Bates was a full participant in Friday's practice, while Sewell was limited and Taylor logged a DNP after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

