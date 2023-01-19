Patriots will play a game in Germany during 2023 NFL season

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots will head overseas during the 2023 season. The Pats will play a game in Germany, one of the five teams designated to play an international game next season, the NFL announced Thursday.

The Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs will each host a regular season game in Germany, while the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars will all play in London.

New England's opponent and the date of the international tilt will be announced when the full 2023 NFL schedule is released at a later date. The NFL previously announced that Munich and Frankfurt will stage games over the next four years.

The Patriots have played in three international games -- two in London and one in Mexico City -- and won all three.

"We are thrilled to be selected to play in Germany this year," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. "We are undefeated in our three previous international games, thanks in part to the outstanding support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans reside in Germany, and we look forward to finally playing a game there. We know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be a memorable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season."

Since the Bills will be playing in London, they can be ruled out as an opponent for New England's Germany game. The Patriots could potentially host the L.A. Chargers, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, or New Orleans Saints in their international game.