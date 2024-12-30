Would New England Patriots rest Drake Maye in season finale? Jerod Mayo doesn't rule it out.

What does Patriots' blowout loss to Chargers mean for Jerod Mayo's job security?

FOXBORO – With more incentive to lose than win in Week 18, could the New England Patriots sit rookie quarterback Drake Maye in their season finale against the Buffalo Bills? Embattled head coach Jerod Mayo didn't rule out the possibility.

If the Patriots lose on Sunday, they will seal the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A win could result in them sliding several picks.

The Bills have nothing to play for, having already secured the No. 2 seed in the postseason. As a result, they'll likely be playing their reserves for most, if not all of the game.

Will Drake Maye play against Buffalo?

Mayo was asked if the team has given any thought to sitting Maye for the game in an effort to protect the quarterback who has shown the potential to be the team's franchise quarterback.

"I would say right now everything is in consideration and we'll see how the week goes," Mayo said.

Maye took another big hit against the Chargers on Saturday after suffering a concussion earlier in the year against the Jets. He exited the Chargers game to undergo a concussion test, but later returned to action.

Mayo was asked if Maye is in concussion protocol currently.

"No he's not. As far as my understanding, he is not in the protocol," Mayo said, adding that if that changed he would find out on Monday.

Could Patriots activate Joe Milton?

Maye's fellow rookie Joe Milton has not seen any playing time in the regular season. He has regularly served as the team's emergency third-string quarterback. Mayo was asked if Milton could be activated Sunday so the team can get a look at what they have in him.

"It's absolutely a possibility. But like I said, everything is still under consideration," Mayo said.

Mayo added that the team is not considering intentionally losing to secure the No. 1 pick.

"One hundred percent focused on beating the Buffalo Bills. That's what we have to do," Mayo said.

He was asked if it changes the team's thinking that the Bills will also be playing their backups.

"My expectation is if the guys are healthy then they're expected to be ready to go out there and be ready to play. We'll have to see how the week goes. I understand the question. The guys are working hard, and we need to play football," Mayo said.