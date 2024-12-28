Drake Maye set to return after leaving Patriots-Chargers with head injury

Has Drake Maye been the most impressive of all rookie QBs? Plus other Pats-Chargers storylines

Has Drake Maye been the most impressive of all rookie QBs? Plus other Pats-Chargers storylines

Has Drake Maye been the most impressive of all rookie QBs? Plus other Pats-Chargers storylines

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye had to leave Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a head injury on the team's first drive, but will be back after missing only one series.

Maye was deemed questionable with a head injury, but was cleared the the NFL and will return to the game in the second quarter, head coach Jerod Mayo said at the end of the first quarter.

Drake Maye's head injury vs. Chargers

Maye went scrambling on a third-and-4 on New England's first possession, and was absolutely smoked by L.A. cornerback Cam Hart near the sideline after stepping out of bounds. Hart's helmet made contact with Maye's as the quarterback tried a spin move, and there was no flag on the play as the quarterback was a runner and Hart didn't lead with the crown of his helmet.

It was an unfortunate play for Maye, who needs to learn to go down before taking such a hit.

The quarterback remained on the ground for a few moments and was slow to get up after the hit. Maye went to the sideline under his owner power and sat next to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt on the bench, before making his way to the blue medical tent on the sideline.

When Maye was done in the medical tent, he went to the New England locker room for further evaluation. The team announced a short time later that Maye was questionable to return with a head injury.

Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback for New England's second possession, but the Patriots punted it away after a quick three-and-out. Maye returned to the sideline while the Patriots' defense was on the field, with New England trailing 7-0.

Drake Maye's previous head injury

Head injuries are becoming a bit of a concern with the 22-year-old, as the Patriots have gone above and beyond to try and keep Maye out of harm's way.

Maye suffered a concussion earlier in the year, which knocked him out of New England's Week 8 win over the New York Jets. He ended up clearing the NFL's concussion protocol during the following week and was back under center for the Patriots in Week 9 against Tennessee.

At least this time, the rookie only missed a single series for the Patriots. But Maye needs to do a better job protecting himself when he decides to take off running.

Following Saturday's Patriots-Chargers game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!