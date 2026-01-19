Patriots fans ready to travel to Denver to support team against Broncos in AFC Championship

New England Patriots fans are gearing up to travel to Denver, Colorado, to support the team as they face off against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship.

Hayes McCarthy from Rhode Island has already booked his hotel and flight.

"I am working on tickets now," he told WBZ-TV. "I'm a season ticket holder. I've been a season ticket holder since 2000. I think it's a part of Patriots culture is patriots nation and bringing that energy and enthusiasm and bringing that on the road," McCarthy said.

Keith Birchall, who goes by the Silver Bullet at games, is ready to fly out, but is waiting for prices to drop before he makes the leap.

The Silver Bullet was out to support the Patriots at Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

"It's a little pricey. I never paid that much for a playoff game, either here or away. That's the most expensive I've paid except for a Super Bowl," he said.

ACE Ticket, a Boston-based ticket sales site, said that prices are steadily climbing.

"Right now, you're looking for Denver, a starting price [is] around $600 price range. Over the weekend, Saturday, they were roughly starting at a $1000 apiece. " As soon as that news came out about Bo [Nix], it plummeted to $350 for quite a while, and then it started going back uphill again," said senior sales executive at ACE Ticket, April Martin.

Martin said that as of Monday night, they only had 500 tickets left for the game available for purchase.

But Birchall hopes the prices will eventually drop again. Either way, he is heading for Denver, hoping that someone has an extra ticket at the last minute.