New England Patriot players surprise partygoers at House of Possibilities prom

BOSTON —At the House of Possibilities prom Friday night, the beauty was everywhere you looked. Inside and out in the joyful faces of each unique member served and celebrated by the Easton-based organization.

"Our tagline is 'see what belonging can do.' I think it really displays what we're all about A tight-knit community, and community builds confidence in our members," said CEO Katie Terino.

Career support and skills training is life-changing for these members and their independence.

"Being a team player, being on time; Helping with teams. I really like my job," said Ben Regazzo of the skills he's gained.

From the fancy red carpet arrival to festive photo booth fun, these House of Possibilities members felt like true prom kings and queens. And just when the night couldn't feel more special, more stars arrived.

"We all love being celebrated. We love reasons to celebrate. It's about caring about somebody next to you. Everyone in this room has done that over and over again," said former Patriot Devin McCourty.

"In high school I was part of Best Buddies from freshman year to senior year so these kids have always held a special place in my heart. It makes me smile seeing them smile," said Patriot Brenden Schooler.

And there's no shortage of smiles when the mission is about acceptance, inclusion, and cheering for each other.

"The people. It's always the people special to me. It just makes me really happy," said Kaleef Jones.