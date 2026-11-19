A potentially "revolutionary" blood test could diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, in living patients, researchers said in a new study.

Right now, CTE can only be definitively diagnosed after death through an autopsy. The degenerative brain disease has been found in football players as well as other athletes, military members, first responders and others who have suffered repeated blows to the head.

"This is a game changer," Michael Alosco, one of the study authors and co-director of clinical research at Boston University's CTE Center, said in a statement. "We are still in the discovery phase and it's a small sample size, but if future studies validate these findings, this blood test will allow us to detect CTE with a high level of accuracy and open the doors to clinical trials and treatment."

The results of the study were published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It involved 21 former American football players who gave blood samples while they were alive and donated their brains to the B.U. CTE Center Brain Bank after they died. Eighteen of the 21 players were found to have CTE.

The researchers tested their blood for the tau protein that builds up in the brains of CTE and Alzheimer's patients. Tau concentrations were "significantly higher" in those with advanced CTE compared to the patients with low-stage CTE or no CTE.

"Having blood tests that accurately determine the underlying pathology, which are now approved for use, has been revolutionary in the way we diagnose patients and design therapeutic trials that aim to combat Alzheimer's disease," study co-author Nicholas Ashton said. "With this new study, we are optimistic that the same will be true for CTE."

A study released earlier this fall by B.U. found that nearly 75% of ex-NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 had CTE.

"While there is still much work to do to validate these findings before the test is ready to use in patients, I am very hopeful that this study marks a major milestone in our ability to diagnose and ultimately treat this devastating disease," study co-author Dr. Gil Rabinovici Edward said.