There are 30 new American citizens in Massachusetts as of Tuesday afternoon. More than two dozen immigrants took the Oath of Allegiance at the historic Old North Church in Boston.

Some of the new citizens said that it was a long road to get here, but worth the effort. One of them was a woman named Daniela from Portugal.

"It means everything. My family came here for a better future. And I have a daughter, so I want a better future for myself as well, and her," she told WBZ-TV after the ceremony.

New citizens were sworn in at a ceremony at the Old North Church in Boston on Nov. 17, 2026. CBS Boston

Tom Wang, who's from China but now a U.S. citizen, said it's an inspiration to see so many others taking the oath.

"I look around. People from all different backgrounds. Now we all become one as a citizen. It's exciting," Wang said.

One speaker at Tuesday's naturalization ceremony reminded the new citizens that becoming an American does not mean forgetting where they come from. The speaker said their stories and histories just add to the story of America.

The Old North Church is a renowned historic site in Boston because of its role in the American Revolution and ties to Paul Revere.

In November 2025, nearly 200 people from more than 50 countries became citizens during a naturalization ceremony that was held inside of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.