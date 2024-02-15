Man who allegedly shot Massachusetts police detective in face arrested at Logan Airport

Man who allegedly shot New Bedford detective in face arrested at Logan Airport

BOSTON – A man who is accused of shooting an undercover New Bedford detective in the face last summer was arrested Wednesday at Logan Airport.

Eighteen-year-old Denzel Gomes was taken into custody as he arrived from Puerto Rico.

Denzel Gomes following his arrest at Logan Airport. Massachusetts State Police

Gomes allegedly shot veteran police detective Lavar Gilbert in the face last July while he was sitting in an unmarked car.

Investigators said at the time that the shooting appeared to be a random act.

Following the shooting, Gilbert was able to drive himself to the hospital. He remained hospitalized for several days before he was released.

Another person who was in the area was shot in the foot.

Gomes was indicted by a grand jury, but police said he fled the country. Massachusetts State Police said that after working with international law enforcement, they learned that Gomes was flying back to Boston.

Gomes is expected to be arraigned on Thursday on charges that include armed assault with intent to murder.