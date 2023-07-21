New Bedford police detective Lavar Gilbert released from hospital after being shot in face

BOSTON - Veteran New Bedford police detective Lavar Gilbert is now out of a Boston hospital, released just days after he was shot in the face while working undercover.

Gilbert was hit by gunfire in a seemingly random shooting at about 8:45 p.m. Monday while sitting in an unmarked car at the intersection of Rivet and Orchard streets. The car window was shattered but despite being injured, Gilbert stayed conscious and was able to drive himself to St. Luke's Hospital.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said earlier in the week that it was "an extremely close call" and Gilbert avoided a much more serious injury by mere inches.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes from the public and surrounding law enforcement agencies," New Bedford police Lt. Scott Carola said in a statement Friday. "It will be necessary for him to return [to the hospital] for a follow-up procedure in the near future, however, we are happy to see that he has made great progress towards recovery."

There have been no arrests yet in the shooting, which authorities do not believe was a case of retaliation, but police said the investigation remains "very active as detectives follow up on numerous leads." Anyone with information is asked to contact police.