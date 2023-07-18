Police detective shot in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD - A New Bedford police detective was wounded in a shooting Monday night. It happened near the intersection of Rivet Street and Orchard Street at about 8:45 p.m.
New Bedford Police said the officer is receiving medical treatment and the injury is not considered to be life-threatening.
The investigation remains active.
No other information has been released.
