Police detective shot in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD - A New Bedford police detective was wounded in a shooting Monday night. It happened near the intersection of Rivet Street and Orchard Street at about 8:45 p.m.

New Bedford Police said the officer is receiving medical treatment and the injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation remains active.

No other information has been released.  

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:15 PM

