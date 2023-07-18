New Bedford police detective Lavar Gilbert shot in face, drives himself to hospital

NEW BEDFORD - A veteran New Bedford Police detective is in stable condition a day after he was shot in the face.

Police said Detective Lavar Gilbert was working undercover at the intersection of Rivet and Orchard streets around 8:45 p.m. Monday when shots were "suddenly fired" while he sat in an unmarked car.

The officer was shot at the intersection of Rivet and Orchard streets, July 17, 2023. CBS Boston

One of the car's windows was shattered and Gilbert was hit in the face. Police said he stayed conscious and was able to drive himself to St. Luke's Hospital.

A short time later, a man showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his foot. Police said the circumstances of what happened to him are still under investigation.

"However, we can confirm that neither Detective Gilbert nor any of our officers fired their weapons," police said in a statement. "At this time, there is no indication that our detective was specifically targeted, nor is there a reason to believe that there is an ongoing threat to safety in the Goulart Square neighborhood."

There have been no arrests. Businesses and homes in the area gave surveillance video to police to help them generate some leads.

"Being told that one of your own has been shot is a phone call that no police chief wants to receive, however, I'm extremely grateful that our detective is expected to recover," Police Chief Paul Oliveira said in a statement Tuesday.

"This is a stark reminder of the dangers that the men and women of law enforcement face on a daily basis as they keep our citizens safe. We are very thankful for the outpouring of support from members of the community, as well as the many law enforcement agencies who have reached out. Please keep our detective and his family in your thoughts as he continues to heal."