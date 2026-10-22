2 New Bedford, Massachusetts police officers fired, accused of misusing Flock cameras

Two New Bedford, Massachusetts, police officers are off the force for allegedly misusing Flock cameras around the city. That was a decision made by the mayor, but the city council is in a back and forth with the city's leader over having this technology exist at all.

The New Bedford City Council voted to ban the city's automatic license plate reader system (ALPR) or Flock cameras.

The cameras have been shut off since early August after the police department suspended their use when an internal investigation found New Bedford Police Officer Emily Pacheco was using the technology to track her ex-girlfriend.

The police chief ordered an audit be done for the entire department's use.

The investigation also revealed Sergeant James Martinelli allegedly misused the technology. He's accused of tracking a woman he was dating and an ex of that woman.

The mayor announced Thursday that both officers were terminated from the department.

New Bedford Police Officer Emily Pacheco CBS Boston

"Yes, they shouldn't have done what they had done, but at the same time there's some blame to be shared by the former chief and the mayor," New Bedford City Councilor at large Shane Burgo said.

Burgo is pushing for these cameras to be taken down entirely. "Fine, let's just ban it all outright until we can come to an agreement and that's what passed tonight," he said.

Burgo expects New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell to veto the council's decision, but the ordinance passed with a majority to override him.

"This is a useful tool. It can be, but in the wrong hands can be abused and that's why it's so important that we regulate it and make sure that it's safe," Burgo said.

"I feel like we have enough surveillance out here on the streets now," New Bedford resident Steven Hebert said.

And some residents support the idea of taking them down for good.

"They're kind of very invading the privacy of the citizens and that's very concerning. Being a native of New Bedford, I feel like the citizens should have the opinion of that rather than police departments or City Hall," Hebert added.

The cameras will remain off while an audit is still ongoing. The city's existing contract with Flock expires on November 12.