New Bedford fire engulfs building in flames, heavy smoke

Massive fire burning in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD - Fire ripped through a multi-story New Bedford building Tuesday afternoon.

Photos taken from the scene on Acushnet Avenue show flames and black smoke pouring out of windows.

A multi-story New Bedford building was engulfed in flames and smoke Tuesday afternoon. Juan Aponte

There was no immediate word on possible injuries from the fire.

Police said traffic is being restricted around Acushnet Avenue and Tallman Street as crews work to put out the blaze.

"Please avoid the area to any extent possible," police said.