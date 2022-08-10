Nets reportedly asked Celtics for both Tatum and Brown in a Durant trade

BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.

It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.

According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and Brown.

Let that sink in for a minute. The Nets asked the Celtics for 25-year-old and 24-year-old budding stars in return for the 34-year-old Durant. Brad Stevens must have laughed them off the line after hearing that proposal, if he didn't simply hang up.

Maybe the game plan was to ask for something so outrageous that Boston would see the Brown-Smart swap as... less outrageous. It didn't work, since the Celtics scoffed at that deal too.

Durant turned his request into a full-on demand over the weekend, but Himmelsbach reported Wednesday that there "has not been any real traction on a potential deal that would send Kevin Durant from the Nets to the Celtics."

That will likely be the case until the Nets start asking for a more realistic package in return.