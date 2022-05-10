Nelson Agholor won't reveal which coach is running Patriots' offense

BOSTON -- Nelson Agholor is only a year into his career in New England, but that's been more than enough time to get a firm grasp on the way the Patriots do business.

The receiver spoke to the media via Zoom on Tuesday and was asked two direct questions about the offensive coaching staff. Agholor deflected on both.

"Uh, you know, we've got a bunch of guys," Agholor said when asked who the receivers coach is this year. "You gotta ask Coach Belichick, you know?"

Agholor was then asked who's the offensive coordinator and/or the passing game coordinator. His response was the same.

"You're gonna have to ask Coach Belichick that one," Agholor said.

And so, the official word on the Patriots' offensive coaching remains unspoken.

The team obviously lost longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who departed the organization to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He also took receivers coach Mick Lombardi with him to be the OC in Vegas, while offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and quarterbacks head coach Bo Hardegree also made the move out west.

Back in Foxboro, Troy Brown would seemingly be able to slide right in as the receivers coach, as he was the wide receivers/kick returners coach last season and obviously had quite the career as a receiver for the Patriots.

Reports have stated that the offense will be run by Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, and/or Nick Caley in some capacity, though the specifics still aren't precisely known.