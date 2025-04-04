Massachusetts high school band director facing child porn charges

A Needham High School band director is facing child pornography charges, school officials said in a letter to the district Friday.

Spencer Parrish is known as the well-liked and gifted band director at Needham High School, but police now say he's charged with possession of child pornography.

He has been employed with Needham Public Schools since 2021.

No students involved in case

Superintendent Dan Gutekanst sent a letter to the district saying police don't think Needham students were hurt or involved in the case.

Just a month ago, Needham middle school teacher Michael Ciccolella,46, was charged with uploading and sharing child pornography showing young boys being sexually abused.

"I recognize that this news is especially troubling coming so soon after the recent arrest and arraignment of another Needham Public Schools teacher on similar charges," Gutekanst said in a letter to the district on Friday.

"We are committed to being transparent with families and staff, even if the news is unsettling. We will continue to ensure our policies, practices, and procedures related to student wellbeing and safety are carefully applied in all situations."

District leaders say Parrish is on administrative leave and he's not allowed anywhere on school property.

Arrest warrant filed

Framingham police said an arrest warrant was filed Friday in district court, but Parrish had not been arrested.

No details have been released about Parrish's charges.

Gutekanst said the schools will be offering counseling services to students and staff. Resources are also being provided to parents and caregivers.