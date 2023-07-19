Family believes missing Malden girl was exploited by someone online

MALDEN - Tears, prayers, and hugs... that's all the Spencer family could do as they gathered with community members to pray for the safe return of 14-year-old Nay'Leiah.

Nay'Leiah was last seen Thursday morning by her grandmother with whom she lives. She disappeared, but left her cell phone behind in her room, an unusual behavior, according to her family.

"I truly feel like she was kidnapped," the girl's aunt, Eilakeisha Spencer, told WBZ. "I truly feel like she was exploited, she's being exploited."

Malden Police tell WBZ they are following every possible lead and are hoping Nay'Leiah's disappearance sparks national attention in case the girl is out of state.

14-year-old Nay'Leiah CBS Boston

Nay'Leiah's family believes she has been kidnapped. They say the teenager has years of trauma and was starting to come out of her shell when she moved in with family recently after an upbringing in foster care and group homes.

The family tells WBZ Nay'Leiah was talking to strangers online through games she played, a concern they brought to - and was handled by - her new Malden school.

They say running away would be out of character for the girl.

"She definitely can come out of her shell a lot if you get to know her and hopefully, she's using that right now with her and keeping strong we all know she can," said Julia Cucuzza, a behavioral technician at the school who works with Nay-Leiah.

Her teachers, family, and neighbors came to support the family at their Malden home as they prayed for Nay'Leiah's safe return.

Nay'Leiah is described as a young Black girl, about 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, a thin build, about 5 feet tall. Anyone who sees her is asked to call the police and a $4000 reward is offered for information that leads to her safe return.