Flights at Logan Airport in Boston impacted by nationwide ground stop

Flights at Logan Airport in Boston are being impacted by a nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA.

Video from WBZ-TV's SkyEye shows several planes lined up on taxiways and runways at Logan Airport Friday afternoon.

"We are monitoring the situation and working with the FAA and our airline partners," Massport said in a statement. "Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates."

A nationwide ground stop is impacting flights at Logan Airport in Boston. CBS Boston

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the rare ground stop for all U.S. airports is due to a communication issue that is being investigated by FAA technicians.

According to FlightAware, there have been 395 total delays and 47 cancellations at Logan Airport as of 5 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.