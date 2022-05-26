National Grid worker electrocuted, killed on job in Medford

MEDFORD - A National Grid worker was electrocuted and died early Thursday morning while on the job in Medford.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the 35-year-old man was working alone in an electrical box in a parking lot on Salem Street around 12:30 a.m. when something went wrong. A Medford Police officer who was working a detail at the site called for help.

"Medford fire and EMS performed life saving measures on scene before the man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead," the D.A.'s office said in a statement. His name has not been made public.

Three Medford police officers were also taken to MGH where they were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

"With great sadness we can confirm that early this morning a National Grid electric employee died after sustaining injuries on the job while working in Medford, Massachusetts," the company said in a statement. "Our immediate priority is ensuring we are doing everything we can to support this employee's family and colleagues. We therefore will not be sharing any additional information at this time."

The district attorney's office said the man's death "is not considered suspicious" and that "no additional information will be released."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined state and local police in the investigation.

Medford firefighters were also called in because the power was cut to a home on Salem Street. Some of the people living there have medical issues so the firefighters were there in case someone needed help.