National Coffee Day deals, promotions and free cups in Massachusetts

Tuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and there are plenty of ways to get a great deal or even a free cup of coffee in the Boston area.

Here's a list of coffee chains that have announced National Coffee Day promotions. Keep in mind that some of the offers may require you to buy something else or participate in a rewards program.

Dunkin' National Coffee Day

Dunkin' is giving rewards members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the app.

Honey Dew National Coffee Day

Honey Dew is offering a $2 medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Tuesday.

Aroma Joe's free coffee

Aroma Joe's is giving all customers a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee on Tuesday. Rewards members can also get a free 24-ounce hot or iced coffee reward to be used until Oct. 5.

Stop & Shop free cold brew

Stop & Shop is offering a digital coupon to redeem a free 48-ounce bottle of cold brew coffee between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.

Einstein Bros. Bagels free coffee

Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving customers who say "National Coffee Day" a free hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Duck Donuts free coffee

Duck Donuts customers can get a free medium coffee or cold brew with any purchase Tuesday.

Circle K free coffee

Circle K's Inner Circle Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Tuesday.

George Howell Coffee deal

At George Howell Coffee locations, customers can get a 12-ounce hot coffee, a 16-ounce iced coffee or cold brew for $1.

Paris Baguette free coffee

Paris Baguette is giving rewards members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Tuesday.

7Brew free license plate sticker

7Brew is giving customers a free license plate sticker with any drink purchase on Tuesday.

Smoothie King free offer

Smoothie King is giving rewards members a free 12-ounce high-protein almond mocha smoothie on Monday and Tuesday.

Rita's frozen coffee

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is selling small cold brew frozen coffees and frozen matchas for $1.99 on Tuesday.