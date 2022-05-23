'Low altitude' helicopter crash at Nashua airport results in minor injuries

NASHUA, N.H. - A helicopter crashed at the airport in Nashua, New Hampshire Monday morning.

The fire department described the incident as a "low altitude helicopter crash." According to the FAA, the Robinson R44 helicopter rolled over during takeoff at about 11 a.m.

The two people inside sustained minor injuries.

SkyEye video showed the chopper on its side, with investigators taking a close look.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.