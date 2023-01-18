Nasal spray can reduce snoring in children, study suggests

BOSTON - A new study finds a simple nasal spray could reduce snoring in kids and help them avoid surgery.

Many kids who snore significantly undergo tonsillectomy or removal of the tonsils. But researchers in Australia looked at 276 children ages 3 to 12 and found that a saline (salt water) nasal spray was just as effective as an anti-inflammatory steroid nasal spray in easing snoring and disordered breathing at night.

In fact, both nasal sprays improved symptoms in about 40-percent of the children and reduced the number of kids needing surgical removal of their tonsils and/or adenoids by half.

They say more research is needed, so talk to your pediatrician before making any changes to your own child's care.