Children's book "Nana Nana" helps kids understand how to handle loved ones with Alzheimer's

SALEM – Salem native Nate Bertone has developed a powerful resource for children and adults with a loved one diagnosed with dementia after releasing the children's book "Nana Nana."

"It means world to me that I can do a little bit to help the world change and help this fight to end Alzheimer's," Bertone said during the book's launch party.

Children's book "Nana Nana"

Narrated from a child's perspective, it gives kids a better understanding of Alzheimer's disease and how to cope with changes, while encouraging openness and compassion.

"My mom suffers from memory issues and so having a book written about this by someone connected to my community," Jillian Dubman said. "I am forever thankful for this to have this in my family."

"Nana Nana" shares the story of Bertone's grandmother and watching her dementia progress as a little boy, to show children it's okay to ask questions and to notice changes in someone.

"I think that children need to be educated and really connect with literature," Jillian Rubin said. "so their personal experience is seeing their own families' lives connect to literature."

But what's made it truly shine is the attention to detail.

"Our moms are all characters in the party scenes in the book now. So it's so sweet and then as a gift to me he put my late husband in there also," said Karen Nascembeni, the general manager of North Shore Music Theater, where Tuesday night's launch party was held.

"This book is so personal to me because Nate Bertoni, the author, featured my mother in the book," country singer Jay Allen said. "The picture is so vibrant and beautiful. It's actually me singing to my mother on the Opry in Nashville, which is where I live, with Nana Nana next to us. So, I remember opening up that book, I was like, oh my gosh, I will do anything for this guy and be a part of this and help spread the word and help sell this book."

Raising Alzheimer's awareness

The night included a special performance from Allen, whose mother also passed away from the disease. Allen has helped raise $160 million for Alzheimer's research in recent years.

"You just never know who needs to hear it. You know, people need to know they're not alone. This is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and everyone's been affected or know someone that's been affected," he said.

The 6-year-project has since gained national attention, including "Hilarity for charity," which was founded by comedian Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren, whose mother passed away from dementia.

"The biggest misconception about dementia is that it's inevitable," Hilarity for Charity spokesperson Diana McHugh said. "That you're going to get old and you're going to get it and there's nothing you can do to prevent it. Four in ten cases of dementia may be preventable by practicing brain-healthy habits. It's really never too early and never too late to start taking care of your brain."

The organization grants in-home respite care to families caring for a loved one with dementia and support for caregivers.

"I just hope tonight people realize that there are millions of people around the country who are dealing with this disease and that you're not alone," Bertone said.