Woman struggled with mental health her whole life. Now she's helping others seek help at NAMI Massachusetts

Eliza Williamson has struggled with mental health all her life, but after undergoing recovery, she made it her mission to help others struggling in Massachusetts.

She now works as the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Health in Massachusetts, a nonprofit that helps people access mental health support. Her own struggles with mental health began in middle school when she turned to self-harm and eating disorders to cope with her mental state.

During her sophomore year of high school, her doctors believed she had mononucleosis, but it turned out she was struggling with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"I was describing all of the physical symptoms. I was tired. I had headaches. I had no energy. It didn't occur to me that it was about feelings," she explained.

Williamson said that by the end of college, she had hit rock bottom as she struggled with her relationships and began making mistakes at work. She believed there were no options left and attempted to take her own life.

"I got very lucky that day, my Mom was worried and asked the police to do a wellness check. They, you know, kicked in my apartment door. I was able to get help," she said.

She was admitted to a medical hospital before being transferred to a psychiatric hospital. She then continued her recovery in a group home.

"A big piece of that for me was being in support groups and listening and learning from other people about their own experiences," she explained.

Williamson joined NAMI Massachusetts as a volunteer in 2012 before becoming a staff member in 2015. Two years ago, she became the executive director, and now that support she received is a key pillar of the way NAMI helps people dealing with mental health.

"The support that can come from being with other people who had similar experiences can be life-altering," Williamson said. "I know how hard it is to navigate systems. I know how complicated things are."

She said that it can take someone eight to ten years before they seek help for a mental health condition, which can be someone's entire childhood. She hopes that her story and work can help encourage people struggling that there is light at the end of the tunnel and they can make a recovery to live a happy life.

"There are spots in my life where I think 'Oh, if I had gotten help, then the trajectory of things might have been different," she said.

Williamson now relies on her wife and two dogs as her support system. She explained that her niece is her inspiration now to help make mental health resources accessible and encouraged.

"My great hope is that Tabina or other kids, if they are struggling, that they will know how to get support if they need it," she said.

If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, you can call the NAMI Compass hotline at 1-800-370-9085. For more information on navigating a mental health crisis, head to the NAMI Massachusetts website.