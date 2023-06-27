NAACP to hold national convention in Boston

BOSTON - Boston will be hosting the NAACP national convention in July. The annual event was supposed to happen in the city in 2020, but it was postponed by the pandemic.

This will be the NAACP's 114th year. Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the leaders Tuesday.

"We have always been a city carried forward and lifted higher by the wisdom of Black ideas, the music of Black voices, the power of Black brilliance, and so we are infinitely proud to be welcoming an organization with such deep roots in Boston's Black history," Wu said.

The convention, which takes place in the Seaport from July 26-August 1, will celebrate the collective power of the Black community with the theme of Thriving Together. Events this year include Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics; the Cinematic Shorts Competition, and the Spingarn Freedom Fund Awards Dinner, during which Hillary Clinton will present the Spingarn Medal to Dr. Hazel Dukes.

"Year after year, a resounding chorus of community members, celebrities, and elected leaders join us at the National Convention because this is where Black America reunites to recalibrate our compass. The Association and our network of activists have consistently influenced the moral direction of this country since its founding, proving time again that Black people can, and will, move mountains together," said NAACP Convention Committee Chairman Michael Turner.