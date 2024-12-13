The Museum of Ice Cream is opening in Boston. Here's what it looks like inside.

BOSTON - The Museum of Ice Cream is officially opening in Boston's Seaport on Saturday. Here's what to expect from the newest and sweetest location of the popular museum.

Boston Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream is a worldwide attraction and now has five locations in the United States, including in New York, Chicago, Austin, and Miami.

The newest two-floor flagship location, at 121 Seaport Blvd, opens at 10 a.m. It offers visitors a chance to jump into the iconic "sprinkle pool" and walk through several interactive exhibits, all while learning about the history of ice cream.

The sprinkle pool is cleaned with an antibacterial "sprinkle shower." CBS Boston

Employees at the Museum of Ice Cream said they want people to enjoy themselves and learn through play.

"It's joy, connection, ice cream. That's the thing, right? Play is universal. We're inviting everyone to rediscover their inner child with us here in the sprinkle pool," employee Alex Papayoanou said.

Visitors will feel right at home with a Fenway Park-themed carnival area full of treats and games called "FunWay Park."

An ice-cream themed diorama of Fenway Park is in the carnival room of the museum. CBS Boston

"For us the FunWay Park, the red seat in the galley which is inspired by the boats in the harbor and the chipwich. I grew up in Wayland eating that chipwich. It was the ultimate dream at 99 cents in the cafeteria it was my dream come true," Massachusetts native and co-founder Manish Vora said.

And yes, there will be plenty of opportunities to indulge your sweet tooth.

Is it a lobster roll or is it ice cream? At the Museum of Ice Cream, it's both! CBS Boston

Visitors are able to have unlimited ice cream throughout the museum, including a lobster roll ice cream and a special vanilla fudge milkshake in partnership with Friendly's. Vegan and dairy-free treats are also available.

"This is really a dream come true. To bring the flagship Museum of Ice Cream, this is the best one we've ever created, so you guys have got to get tickets, so come out and visit the Museum of Ice Cream in the Seaport," Vora told WBZ-TV.

Vora said they are expecting the opening day to sell out, with 2,000 people already attending. Tickets are still available for some time slots on Saturday at museumoficecream.com.

Museum of Ice Cream tickets

Tickets start at $25 for weekday tickets and $35 for weekend tickets. The museum is open six days a week, from Wednesday to Monday, starting at 10 a.m. Closing times range from 5 p.m. on Mondays to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and then 8:30 p.m. on weekends.