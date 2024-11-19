Museum of Ice Cream in Boston announces opening date. Here's what you can expect.

What to expect from the Museum of Ice Cream in Boston

BOSTON - Your local ice cream shop may be closed for the season, but a new attraction celebrating the sweet treat is getting ready to debut in Boston. The Museum of Ice Cream will open its doors this December in the Seaport neighborhood.

Museum of Ice Cream Boston

Opening day is set for Dec. 14 at the two-floor, 13,000-square foot museum located at 121 Seaport Blvd. This is the sixth Museum of Ice Cream location worldwide; other U.S. locations can be found in New York, Chicago, Miami and Austin, Texas.

Inside the museum, visitors will find an Instagrammable "sprinkle pool" and a Fenway Park-inspired carnival area with treats and games called "FunWay Park."

The Museum of Ice Cream's sprinkle pool. Museum of Ice Cream

The ticketing website advertises "unlimited ice cream" at the museum, which is partnering with Friendly's to offer up a new salted vanilla fudge milkshake. There's also a "lobstah ice cream" tasting experience.

Museum of Ice Cream co-founder Manish Vora told WBZ-TV last year that Boston will have the company's "most advanced museum yet" with the goal of creating an ice cream "oasis."

"Ice cream, toppings, candy, sweets. There is an entire universe of treats," he said. "We'll have different flavors every season for people to come back to, and of course some odes to our Boston culture."

Tickets to the Boston Museum of Ice cream

Tickets are on sale now and start at $25 for weekday admission and $33 for weekends. Kids 2 years old and younger are free.