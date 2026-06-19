Museum of African American History in Boston hosts 1st Juneteenth block party, "We hope to do it again"

Communities around Boston gathered on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The Museum of African American History on Joy Street in Beacon Hill is located at the birthplace of the abolitionist movement and kicked off the day with a block party.

"We have an unbroken line connected to the abolitionists and the revolutionaries who spoke our city and freedoms into existence," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

The museum explained that they decided to host the yearly block party to bring people from different communities together to enjoy African American culture and history.

"This part of Beacon Hill was a safe place for the Black community. What happens if we make it welcoming and celebratory once a year, and we're hoping that we can continue to do that," Dr. Noelle Trent, President and Ceo of the Museum of African American History Boston and Nantucket, said. "Juneteenth means joy is resistance."

It comes just weeks after a man allegedly stole a package containing decorations for the event and tried to set them on fire outside of the African Meeting House. But event-goers did not let it impact their day.

"It's a day of celebration and a day of recognition," Derly Ortiz said.

The event was fun for the whole family with face painting and opportunities to create art. Dozens of Black-owned Massachusetts businesses were also a part of the event, selling their local goods.

"Being able to cheer on my African American brothers and sisters today means a lot to me," said Almiera Lewis from Dorchester.